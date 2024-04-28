Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Expands By 183.3%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFCP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

