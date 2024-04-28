Short Interest in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Expands By 196.6%

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of Northam Platinum stock remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Northam Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
Northam Platinum Company Profile
