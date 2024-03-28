Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.33

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 854568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.