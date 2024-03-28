Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,392.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 189,184 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BLV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.