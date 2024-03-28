Ian L. Edwards Sells 89,814 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total transaction of C$4,991,646.57.
The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.27. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.24.
