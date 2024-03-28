Ian L. Edwards Sells 89,814 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total transaction of C$4,991,646.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.27. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.24.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

