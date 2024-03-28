Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 333,916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

