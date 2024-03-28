Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740 ($34.63).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
