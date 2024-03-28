AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.34 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

