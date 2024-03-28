Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells 25,962 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

