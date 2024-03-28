Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker Sells 704,229 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.24.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

