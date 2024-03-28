Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 247,697 shares.The stock last traded at $182.61 and had previously closed at $182.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.