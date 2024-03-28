Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.55.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.