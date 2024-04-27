CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.