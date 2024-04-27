Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.50.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.98 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

