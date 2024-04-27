Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.