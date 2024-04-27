Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Prudential Price Performance
Prudential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 3,265.31%.
Insider Transactions at Prudential
In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($534,196.58). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
