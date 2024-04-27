Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

PRU opened at GBX 723.80 ($8.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 759.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($534,196.58). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.