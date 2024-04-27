Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOSG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.43) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.25) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The company has a market capitalization of £824.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.34.

In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

