Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

