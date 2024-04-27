Supreme (LON:SUP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON:SUP opened at GBX 128 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.13 million, a P/E ratio of 853.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.67).

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

