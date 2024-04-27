Supreme (LON:SUP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Supreme Stock Performance
LON:SUP opened at GBX 128 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.13 million, a P/E ratio of 853.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.67).
About Supreme
