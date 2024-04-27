Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.61.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$485.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

