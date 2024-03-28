Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

M stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,994 shares of company stock worth $3,120,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

