MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,883. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.