Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Omeros Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 258.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 93,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

