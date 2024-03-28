Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.