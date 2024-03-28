Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SQSP
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Price Performance
Squarespace stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.