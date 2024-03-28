Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 305,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 3.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 35.95% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 3,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

