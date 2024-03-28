Procyon Advisors LLC Has $24.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,632 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

