Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 151,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 696,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,985. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

