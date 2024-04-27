Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,052 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $175.58. 4,472,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

