Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $34,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $94.12. 1,151,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,553. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

