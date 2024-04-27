Truist Financial Corp Acquires 25,311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $95,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 91,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.30. 171,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.