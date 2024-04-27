iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,471 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0439 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

