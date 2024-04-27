iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,471 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
