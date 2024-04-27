Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

CARR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $60.50. 6,684,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,700. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

