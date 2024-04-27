Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,015,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,216 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 4,366,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.