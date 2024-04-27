Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,330,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Natera by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 568,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,431.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,618.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,431.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,349 shares of company stock worth $36,747,623 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

