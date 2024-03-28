PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 2.6%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 3,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.