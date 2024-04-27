Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $190.45 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

