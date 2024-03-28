QUASA Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $150,153.38 and approximately $814.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,236.47 or 1.00425341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00141969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127165 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $749.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

