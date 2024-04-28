Critical Review: Sound Group (SOGP) vs. Its Peers

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sound Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sound Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1042 4429 10139 289 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Sound Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Sound Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -156.79% -39.56% -8.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 3.04 Sound Group Competitors $9.10 billion $1.98 billion 47.68

Sound Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

