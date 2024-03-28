Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.83. 2,128,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,935. The company has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

