Short Interest in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Increases By 500.0%

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the second quarter worth $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Price Performance

NASDAQ SWSS remained flat at $10.63 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

