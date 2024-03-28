Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Increases By 97.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Siyata Mobile by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285,848 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 8,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
