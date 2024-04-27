Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $714.63 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,237.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,149.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.09.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

