O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

ADBE opened at $477.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.34 and a 200 day moving average of $564.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

