Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $33.16 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $33,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

