Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $28.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 301,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 390,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

