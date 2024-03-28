SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is West Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 31.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $79,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,560. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.