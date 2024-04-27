Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 10th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance
TSE PBY.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.51. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.76 and a 1-year high of C$15.15.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
