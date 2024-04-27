JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91), reports. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 183,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,953. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

