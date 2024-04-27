O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Up 3.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

O3 Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

